Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

Raadi green football park grandstand and creating a better playground at Veeriku School were selected as the winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget on Wednesday.

A total of 7,260 Tartu residents took part in the vote, which took place from October 1-7, casting a total of 14,396 votes.

The most votes were received by idea No. 15 " Raadi green football park grandstand" (1311 votes) and idea No. 13 "Creating an area inviting movement in the yard of the Veeriku School" (1202 votes).

A total of 9.2 percent of all eligible city residents took part. There are approximately 79,000 people in Tartu who are 14 or older

In 2019 there were 7,312 voters (9.3 per cent of the total number of voters), who cast 15,510 votes.

Each voter had the opportunity to choose between 25 ideas submitted by fellow city residents, and to cast up to three votes.

In 2021, two of the ideas which received the most votes will be brought to life. The maximum upper limit for one idea is €100,000. The total budget for Tartu's participative budget is €200,000.

Winning ideas

Raadi green football park grandstand

The explanatory text for the ideas says: "The number of football fans in Tartu has grown exponentially in recent years; unfortunately, current football infrastructure is unable to accommodate all who are interested.

"Tartu football club Welco is building a special football stadium at Raadi, in close proximity to the Estonian National Museum, the keywords of which are environmental protection and carbon neutrality.

"At the heart of the complex is a grandstand based on a wooden structure with a unique architectural solution. As football is mostly played in Estonia in bad weather, it is extremely important for both spectators and players that it is possible to watch games and trainings without rain and snow falling in their collars. In addition to football, the grandstand with its roof and walls provides an opportunity to organize concerts and performances, an outdoor cinema, and enjoy them all while staying dry."

An artists impression of winning idea 15, Raadi green football park grandstand. Source: Tartu City Council.

Creating an area inviting movement in the yard of the Veeriku School

The explanatory text for the ideas says: The Veeriku School suffers from a great lack of space, both in terms of the breaks between lessons and in teaching work, especially in the case of physical education classes.

The school yard is completely depreciated and there are also no mobility opportunities for school-age children in the Veeriku area with its 5400 inhabitants.

In order to provide students with better conditions for physical activities during the school day and for the residents of the entire area outside of school time, we are planning an outdoor area that invites people to move about, which takes into account the interests and needs of schoolchildren of different ages (pump track, parkour wall, outdoor gym, etc.) and offers attractive activities for more passive young people (a table tennis table, rest areas, etc.).

One of the suggested ideas for Veeriku School. Source: Tartu City Council.

Results

Idea No. 15. Raadi green football park grandstand (1311 votes)

Idea No. 13. Creating an area inviting movement in the yard of the Veeriku School (1202 votes)

Idea No. 3. Reviving the port railway (1179 votes)

Idea No. 7. Härma Sports and Adventure Park (1131 votes)

Idea No. 1. AHHAA Discovery Park (1110 votes)

Idea No. 4. Emajõgi riverfront railings (932 votes)

Idea No. 18. Fixing up the pond in Supilinn (881 votes)

Idea No. 5. A biologically diverse cultural courtyard for the entire Forselius and Ropka family (801 votes)

Idea No. 10. Karu Park for a European picnic park (662 votes)

Idea No. 12. Children's adventure trail between the Emajõgi River and Anne Canal (617 votes)

Idea No. 24. Water curtain for Kaarsild Bridge (481 votes)

Idea No. 17. More benches in the urban space (442 votes)

Idea No. 9. Cameras for Tartu's bridges (431 votes)

Idea No. 11. Disc Golf park (374 votes)

Idea No. 14. Pump track (357 votes)

Idea No. 2. Annelinn's sidewalks (345 votes)

Idea No. 16. Roofs for bicycle parking lots (307 votes)

Idea No. 22. Floating stage on the Emajõgi River (302 votes)

Idea No. 21. Streets free of cigarette butts (286 votes)

Idea No. 8. Construction of the Ihaste Sports Park (255 votes)

Idea No. 6. Complementing green areas with shrubs (251 votes)

Idea No. 25. Outdoor exercise machines for the older generation (229 votes)

Idea No. 20. Development of Tartu's visual living environment (185 votes)

Idea No. 19. Sustainable renovation house in Karlova (169 votes)

Idea No. 23. Leisure opportunities at the Anne Youth Centre (156 votes)

More information about the suggested ideas is available here in English, Russian and Estonian.

A total of 98 ideas were submitted to the participatory budget process, which began in the spring, with 25 ideas making their way through the meetings of experts and public discussions.

The goal of the participatory budget is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation, and to actually bring something to life.

