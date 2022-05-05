55 ideas submitted to Tartu's participatory budget program

This year, Tartu residents submitted a total of 55 ideas to the participatory budget program for how to use €200,000 from the city's 2023 budget.

The participatory budget process will continue with discussions between experts in their respective fields, who will assess the feasibility of the ideas; these assessments will be announced at the end of May. Public discussions will then take place together with these experts and those who submitted the ideas, following which the 25 proposal eligible for the referendum in October will be revealed, according to a Tartu city government press release.

All of the submitted ideas can be viewed and commented on in the Volis information system.

Tartu first began experimenting with participatory budgeting in 2013. This year marks the 10th in which Estonia's second largest city will be organizing a participatory budget program.

To date, 16 ideas have been or are currently in the process of being implemented with the support of Tartu's participatory budget.

Ideas implemented thus far include the lowering of sidewalk curbs, the installation of safety railings along the bans of the Emajõgi River between Kaarsild Bridge and Victory Bridge, reconstruction of the roof of the historical stable building in Raadi, the Pocket Park at the Widget Factory (Aparaaditehas), and walking trails along the banks of the Emajõgi River and in Tähtvere Arboretum.

Last year's winning ideas, the transformation of the old port railway into a bike and pedestrian "green corridor" and the overhaul of Emajõgi Beach, are currently underway.

Click here to read more about previous winning ideas and their implementation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!