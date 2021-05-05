67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

Citizens of Tartu submitted 67 ideas for how to use €200,000 from the city's 2022 budget.

Submitted proposals include cycle and pedestrian paths, dog parks, new parks, sports fields and outdoor gyms, drinking fountains, benches and public toilets.

Plans were also submitted to modernize the open-air swimming pool by the Emajõgi River, build cycle and pedestrian paths along the banks of the river and restore the pathway. Several ideas for new parks were also submitted across the city.

Many ideas were submitted for the Annelinn district which includes renovating paths, creating a disc golf park, new parks, leisure attractions and cleaning the bottom of the Anne Canal.

All ideas can be viewed in the Volis information system.

Twenty-five ideas will be voted on in October.

The winning proposals must be an investment related to the City of Tartu, with a cost of up to €100,000.

A participatory budget object must offer a benefit to the public, be in public use and must not lead to unreasonable costs for the city's budget in subsequent years.

In 2022, at least two of the ideas that received the most votes in the referendum will be implemented.

