67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Young people looking at an exhibition of participatory budget ideas in Tartu in 2020. Source: Mana Kaasik.
News

Citizens of Tartu submitted 67 ideas for how to use €200,000 from the city's 2022 budget.

Submitted proposals include cycle and pedestrian paths, dog parks, new parks, sports fields and outdoor gyms, drinking fountains, benches and public toilets.

Plans were also submitted to modernize the open-air swimming pool by the Emajõgi River, build cycle and pedestrian paths along the banks of the river and restore the pathway. Several ideas for new parks were also submitted across the city.

Many ideas were submitted for the Annelinn district which includes renovating paths, creating a disc golf park, new parks, leisure attractions and cleaning the bottom of the Anne Canal.

 All ideas can be viewed in the Volis information system.

Twenty-five ideas will be voted on in October.  

The winning proposals must be an investment related to the City of Tartu, with a cost of up to €100,000.

A participatory budget object must offer a benefit to the public, be in public use and must not lead to unreasonable costs for the city's budget in subsequent years.

In 2022, at least two of the ideas that received the most votes in the referendum will be implemented.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:23

67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

09:55

Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

09:24

Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

08:55

European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

08:31

Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

08:22

Isamaa expels mass membership drive organizer Updated

04.05

Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

04.05

Prime minister: Ratas' budget strategy criticisms odd given his involvement

04.05

Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

04.05

Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: