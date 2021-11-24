132 ideas submitted for Tallinn participatory budget

News
Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The citizens of Tallinn proposed 132 ideas for Tallinn's participatory budget, set to be voted on next Monday.

The largest number of initiatives will be put to the vote in the Kesklinn district, where residents will be able to choose between 26 ideas. In Haabersti, 20 ideas will be put to the vote, with 14 in Kristiine, 15 in Lasnamäe, 14 in both Mustamäe and Nõmme, 18 in Pirita and 11 in Põhja-Tallinn.

All submitted ideas can be found here.

"By submitting their ideas for the participatory budget and voting for the ones they like, Tallinn residents can effectively express what kind of living environment they want and what should be done to achieve it," former Lasnamäe district Vladimir Svet (Center) said. "Proposals in the participatory budget process also give the city authorities feedback what developments are needed in the urban space. Similarly, we can better identify bottlenecks and find solutions to relieving them."

Voting will start on Monday 29 November on Tallinn's e-service (link in Estonian), where voters can authenticate themselves via ID card, Mobile ID, Smart ID or EU eID, the city announced on Tuesday. Every resident of Tallinn aged 14 or over will have two votes to cast for the ideas put forward in their own district. Anyone who is a resident of Tallinn according to the population registry can vote.

The project with the most votes in each district will receive funding from the city's budget and will be implemented in 2022. With the participatory budget, at least one project a year, as proposed and chosen by the district's residents, will be implemented in each district.

The indicative amount planned for participatory budget projects in 2022 is €1 million. The total amount of the participatory budget will be confirmed by Tallinn city council when it adopts the 2022 budget.

Last year, more than 400 ideas were submitted for the participatory budget with projects such as a Japanese mini-forest in Kristiine, water faucets in Kesklinn, an outdoor gym in Haabersti and a pedestrian tunnel in Lasnamäe chosen as the winning projects.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:03

First ever private movie investment fund launched

19:34

Iconic Haapsalu church bell-tower work nears completion

19:28

Prime minister in Paris: We in Europe must face challenges together

18:53

State to give €9 million in additional support to maritime sector next year

18:34

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir album nominated for Grammy

18:18

132 ideas submitted for Tallinn participatory budget

17:51

Court upholds €11 million claim against Tallinna Vesi

17:18

PPA Covid compliance monitoring costs €290,000

16:57

EKRE suspects corruption involved in Elva coalition formation

16:31

TLÜ rector: Information science graduates do not work in libraries

16:10

Reform MP: Party should stick with Kallas into 2023 elections

15:35

NATO ambassador: US remains critical for Estonia, Europe security

15:02

Global Estonian Report: November 24 – December 1

14:31

National Audit Office: MPs should be shown vaccine purchase contracts

14:25

Liimets to German foreign minister: Crucial EU speaks in one voice

14:06

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

13:39

Weekly: Some local residents express cynicism over southeast border work

13:04

Tallinn schools' adminstrative contracts to change

12:49

Ministry recommends schools only test unvaccinated staff and students

12:21

Gallery: Umbrella installation opened to remember poet Betti Alver

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

23.11

Estonian-Russian border secured with razor blade wire in Narva

23.11

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

09:48

Coronavirus vaccination passes valid for 12 months in Estonia

23.11

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

10:33

Health Board: 376 hospitalized patients, 655 new cases, 9 deaths

14:06

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

23.11

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: