132 ideas submitted for Tallinn participatory budget

The citizens of Tallinn proposed 132 ideas for Tallinn's participatory budget, set to be voted on next Monday.

The largest number of initiatives will be put to the vote in the Kesklinn district, where residents will be able to choose between 26 ideas. In Haabersti, 20 ideas will be put to the vote, with 14 in Kristiine, 15 in Lasnamäe, 14 in both Mustamäe and Nõmme, 18 in Pirita and 11 in Põhja-Tallinn.

"By submitting their ideas for the participatory budget and voting for the ones they like, Tallinn residents can effectively express what kind of living environment they want and what should be done to achieve it," former Lasnamäe district Vladimir Svet (Center) said. "Proposals in the participatory budget process also give the city authorities feedback what developments are needed in the urban space. Similarly, we can better identify bottlenecks and find solutions to relieving them."

Voting will start on Monday 29 November on Tallinn's e-service (link in Estonian), where voters can authenticate themselves via ID card, Mobile ID, Smart ID or EU eID, the city announced on Tuesday. Every resident of Tallinn aged 14 or over will have two votes to cast for the ideas put forward in their own district. Anyone who is a resident of Tallinn according to the population registry can vote.

The project with the most votes in each district will receive funding from the city's budget and will be implemented in 2022. With the participatory budget, at least one project a year, as proposed and chosen by the district's residents, will be implemented in each district.

The indicative amount planned for participatory budget projects in 2022 is €1 million. The total amount of the participatory budget will be confirmed by Tallinn city council when it adopts the 2022 budget.

Last year, more than 400 ideas were submitted for the participatory budget with projects such as a Japanese mini-forest in Kristiine, water faucets in Kesklinn, an outdoor gym in Haabersti and a pedestrian tunnel in Lasnamäe chosen as the winning projects.

