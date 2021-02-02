20,000 people vote in Tallinn's first participatory budget

Almost 20,000 Tallinners cast their votes for their favorite idea in the capital's first participatory budget.

In total, 18,543 citizens cast their votes electronically and approximately 1,000 on paper but the exact number will become clear after counting the votes today.

The results of the participatory budget will be announced at the City Government press conference at noon on Wednesday (February 3).

The participatory budget team thanked all the citizens who took part.

"The almost 5 percent turnout of people with the right to vote speaks for itself, and we can conclude from this that the townspeople have been waiting for such an initiative. Together we can shape our urban environment to meet the expectations of the residents," said one of the organizers of the participatory budget, Vladimir Svet.

The project is intended to make residents think more about the development of the urban environment and to give them an additional opportunity to present and decide on new ideas.

