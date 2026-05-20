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Tallinn and Tartu review urban green space maintenance plans

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Municipal mowing in progress in Lasnamäe.
Municipal mowing in progress in Lasnamäe. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Tallinn and Tartu are adjusting their mowing schedules this year to strike a balance between a well-maintained urban environment, drought periods, and biodiversity.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan, the capital will focus more on mowing green areas this year, taking into account residents' feedback and expectations for a tidy city environment. He also noted that mowing decisions must consider drought conditions and other living organisms.

"If a drought is approaching, we notify maintenance providers through our Urban Environment and Public Works Department and ask them to pause mowing during that period," Järvan said.

"Due to this additional mowing compared to previous years, centrally managed areas will cost about €140,000 more, bringing total expenses to a few million euros," he added.

Ojaniidu niitmine vikatitega. Autor/allikas: Jürgen Karvak

Tartu will continue following the principle that not all urban areas need to be mowed in the same way. Deputy Mayor Kertu Vuks explained that the frequency and extent of mowing depend on the specific area, taking into account both drought conditions and the need to preserve biodiversity.

"We aim for a very diverse urban nature, with some areas having taller grass and others shorter," Vuks explained.

Merle Karro-Kalberg, an urban ecology researcher at the University of Tartu, said that the balance between a well-kept urban space and biodiversity depends on how each area is used. According to her, cities must accommodate people, animals, birds, and insects, meaning that green space maintenance should be flexible and supportive of species diversity.

"As a general rule, we could probably mow a bit less than we are used to. This balance depends greatly on what city residents are accustomed to or consider attractive," Karro-Kalberg said.

Representatives from both cities noted that mowing schedules may still change over the summer, as maintenance depends on rainfall, heat, and how different green areas are used.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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