Voting in Tallinn's participatory budget ends on January 31

Voting in Tallinn's first participatory budget will end on Sunday, January 31. Anyone over 14 who lives in Tallinn can vote for two ideas in the area they live.

The ideas, submitted by Tallinn residents, for each of the capital's eight districts are shown on Tallinn's website here.

Voters need to identify themselves using an ID card, mobile ID, Smart-ID or EU eID. Click "mina hääletema" to vote.

There 17 ideas for Kesklinn, 16 each for Lasnamäe and Kristiine, 13 for North Tallinn, 12 for Haabersti, 11 for Nõmme, eight for Mustamäe and five for Pirita.

In order for the vote to be valid, a certain minimum number of citizens need to participate in each district: 500 voters in Kristiine, Nõmme and Pirita, at least 1,000 people in Haabersti, Kesklinn, Mustamäe and North Tallinn, and Lasnamäe has a threshold of 1,500 votes.

Each district has been allocated €100,000 to carry out the winning ideas.

