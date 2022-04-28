Tartu selected for EU climate-neutral, smart cities 'mission'

Tartu has been selected by the European Commission as one of its "100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030" mission which supports cities moving towards climate neutrality.

Estonia's second-largest city was selected from 337 applicants and work will start in June.

The next step is to develop a plan for climate neutrality across all sectors such as energy, buildings, waste management and transport, together with related investment plans. This process will involve citizens, research organizations and the private sector.

Cities will receive tailor-made advice and assistance, additional funding and financing opportunities and the possibility to join large innovation actions and pilot projects.

The Mission also provides networking opportunities, exchange of best practices between cities and support to engage citizens in the mission.

Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said inclusion in the project is "great recognition of Tartu's work and achievements so far".

"More importantly, the mission is a great prospect for Tartu and Estonia, local research institutions and companies. It is a great opportunity to undertake ambitious projects with European structural funds and partners," he said.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen called the selected cities "trailblazers who set themselves even higher goals".

"100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030" is one of the European Union's five missions. The others deal with soil and soil, seas and oceans, and cancer treatment.

Cities were chosen in all EU member states. While Tartu was the only city in Estonia, two cities each were selected in Latvia and Lithuania, six in Finland and seven in Sweden.

