99 ideas will be put to vote in Tallinn's first participatory budget

Ninety-nine ideas will put to a vote in Tallinn's first participatory budget later this month. In total, 420 proposals were submitted across the eight districts of the capital.

The will be 18 proposals to vote in Kesklinn, 16 each in Lasnamäe and Kristiine, 13 in Põhja-Tallinn, 12 in Haabersti, 11 in Nõmme, eight in Mustamäe and five Pirita. Next, a series of presentations and public hearings about the ideas and the budget which take place from January 18 - 31 and the vote will come after.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart thanked everyone who submitted an idea.

"The submitted ideas clearly expressed the community's needs, which primarily support the development of the urban environment, value leisure time and sporting opportunities. We also would like to acknowledge those citizens who thought about not only how to improve the everyday problems, but also about how the urban space could be more attractive to our inhabitants," Kõlvart said.

"We were able to see that the presenters of some of the ideas had done very good preliminary work and offered suggestions or even detailed sketches with a solution from a surprising angle. Thus, some of the ideas received were innovative and certainly real tourist attractions, but unfortunately, they were left behind due to the limitation of the city budget."

A committee of experts chose the shortlisted projects at the start of December.

Tallinn's participatory budget project is intended to encourage residents to think more about the development of the urban environment and to give them an opportunity to present and decide on new solutions that can be implemented in their district. The project has a budget of €800,000 for 2021.

The ideas can be viewed here.

