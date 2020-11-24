More than 100 ideas already submitted for Tallinn's inclusive budget

More than 100 ideas have been submitted for Tallinn's inaugural inclusive budget (Kaasava eelarve) to help make the city a better place to live. The deadline closes on December 6 and proposals are allowed in English, Russian and Estonian.

Since November 12, a total of 109 ideas have been put forward by residents of Tallinn's eight districts. Two projects will be selected in each district.

The most have been proposed in Nõmme (18 ideas), followed by Haabersti (16), Lasnamäe, Põhja-Tallinn and Kesklinn (all 15), Mustamäe (14), Kristiine (13) and Pirita (3).

The most popular themes have been urban environment, children and youth, sports and security.

Proposals can be submitted online at tallinn.ee/kaasaveelarve (link in Estonian), on paper at the Tallinn City Office service office at Vabaduse väljak 7) or in district governments.

The idea must be outlined alongside the prospective target group, implementation timetable and estimated cost. The proposals will then be accessed by a panel of experts and citizens can then vote for the selected projects in January.

Residents from the age of 14 can participate in the selection of their district project and each voter can vote for up to two projects of their choice.

By 2021, the total amount of the inclusive budget in Tallinn is €800,000 euros. 75 percent of the total amount is distributed equally among the districts and 25 percent in proportion to the population of the district.

The amount is divided between the districts as follows: Haabersti €96,120, Kesklinn €103,380, Kristiine €89,840, Lasnamäe €128,060, Mustamäe €104,860, Nõmme €92,240, Pirita €83,480 and Põhja-Tallinn €102,020.

Tallinn to host participatory budget seminar

Tallinn City Government will host an online seminar about its inaugural participatory budget which will explain the process and the rules which need to be met.

The seminar will take place on Wednesday, November 25 and you can find the link to the zoom meeting on the event's Facebook page.

