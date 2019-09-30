ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

Exhibition of ideas put forward for Tartu's participatory budget.
Exhibition of ideas put forward for Tartu's participatory budget. Source: Tartu City Government
Planting 1000 new trees and shrubs, renovating the Devil's Bridge, better cycle paths, and building a sauna at the Emajõgi Linnaujula beach, are some of the ideas you can vote for to make Tartu a better place in this year's participatory budget public vote.

Voting on Tartu's participative budgeting will begin on Oct. 3 and end on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. All residents of Tartu over the age of 14 can cast a vote.

There is currently an exhibition of ideas on Kaarsild bridge or they can be viewed online here (click on the "idee nr" links) in English, Estonian, and Russian.

In total 87 ideas were put forward by Tartu residents with the aim of improving the city and 25 have made it through to the voting round. Voting will take place online and in the Town Hall Information Centre.

At 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 everyone interested is invited to SPARK Demo on Narva mnt 3, where the authors of the ideas answer questions about how their idea will make Tartu a better place.

The event will also be live streamed, with viewing possible on the City of Tartu's homepage and Facebook channel.

At the public vote every resident of Tartu will be able to vote for up to three ideas. The two most popular ideas will be implemented next year.

Voting is possible electronically via VOLIS or in the Town Hall Information Centre. Voting will end at 6.00 p.m. on Oct. 9, and the results will be announced immediately.

The goal of the participative budgeting is to improve cooperation between communities, introduce city residents to the principles behind budget preparation, and to bring something to life.

A participative budgeting idea may be an investment object with a maximum upper limit of €100,000. The goal is to implement at least two ideas in 2020, at a cost of €200,000.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

tartuparticipatory budget


