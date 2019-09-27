First Day of Countryside Living to take place Saturday

Aimed at introducing people to the charms and challenges of living in the Estonian countryside, the first nationwide Day of Countryside Living is taking place in dozens of municipalities across Estonia on Saturday.

According to Krista Habakukk, board member at the Estonian Village Movement "Kodukant," what makes Saturday's event different from others promoting rural living is that the goal will be to provide a better overall picture of rural living to visitors and interested parties.

The opening event was held in Rakvere Municipality, which will also see several events take place on Saturday.

Day of Countryside Living events will take place in a total of more than 30 local governments across Estonia, "from Hiiumaa to Setomaa and from Alutaguse to Häädemeeste," according to the event's homepage.

Visitors will be welcomed by kindergartens, schools, health, cultural and sports centers, community centers as well as local businesses — "places that shape the living environment in the countryside."

Among those to await visitors will be all 15 candidates to the 2019 Village of the Year title.

