Gallery: 300 farms across Estonia open doors, gates for Open Farm Day

Nearly 300 farms opened their doors to visitors for Estonia's fourth nationwide Open Farm Day on Sunday, allowing them to see firsthand how and where domestic food and agricultural products are produced. Organisers of the event hope it may even inspire some of them to move to the countryside.

Larger and smaller farms alike welcomed guests on Sunday, who had the opportunity to get a closeup look at various plants, animals and agricultural equipment. Visitors also had the opportunity to taste farm cooking, take tours and participate in workshops.

Each participating farm had its own schedule designed to highlight its unique properties.

At Risti Poultry Farm in Western Estonia's Lääne County, for example, visitors had the opportunity to see how poultry live, including more exotic breeds thereof, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Visitors were very interested, as many lack the opportunity to grow poultry at home. "This is actually very necessary," said Merili, a visitor to the farm. "Seeing this is actually very exciting and educational for the kids."

Educational for city children

Kaspri Farm, located in Tartu County's Vana-Kuuste village, opened its doors to visitors on Saturday already. According to owner Ragne Kärner-Neevitsi, their farm wants to ensure that city children have an opportunity to see farm animals up close as well.

"All farms used to have animals, but that is not the case anymore today," Kärner-Neevits said. "Nowadays children even mix up sheep and cows. A lot of kindergarteners come and ask what those cos are doing out in the field. This is actually really sad."

By noon on Sunday, Kaspri Farm, which includes 160 sheep, chickens, chicks, dogs and cats, had seen 1,000 visitors already.