Estonia's 12th Open Farm Days bring visitors to more than 300 farms

More than 300 Estonian farms and agricultural businesses welcomed visitors for the annual Open Farm Days this weekend, though some sat out to reduce livestock disease risks.

At Soodevahe Farm in Rae Parish, owner Jaanus Tõnisson describes the property as a "lifestyle farm" with a mix of livestock and hobbies.

"Our main activity is raising beef cattle," Tõnisson said. "Our herd isn't large by Estonian standards, but we have enough land to support it and grow all the hay our cattle needs."

The farm also keeps bees, while its fish and crayfish ponds remain hobby projects.

While the cattle stayed off-limits, visitors could tour the apiary, greenhouse, ponds and sauna area, and sample homemade snacks and treats at the farm's own pop-up cafe.

Nearby Hindreku Farm combines beekeeping and flower growing, with colorful hanging flower baskets — a springtime customer favorite — and a collection of unique DIY beehives among its highlights.

"Everything here is our own handiwork," co-owner Marju Lutt said, explaining that she and her husband build things together. "A cordless drill, jigsaw, can of paint and a paintbrush are my best friends."

Visitors could also get a closer look at rabbits and a black hen with her chicks, and learn about the family's "bee therapy" house, where guests can relax above active hives surrounded by the warmth, scent and gentle vibrations of the colony.

"It's very healing," Lutt added.

Dairy farm owner: 'It's the disease risk'

However, not every farm opened its gates to the public this year.

Nopri Farm, a Võru County dairy farm that usually attracts thousands of visitors, instead welcomed guests during a June event and remained closed this past weekend.

"It's the disease risk, since visitors move from one farm to another and could unknowingly carry illnesses with them that our animals are not prepared for," explained Nopri Farm owner Tiit Niilo.

"That's the only reason," he reiterated. "One outbreak could wipe out all the joy, and, not just that, but also hurt the business for years to come."

Niilo said Nopri remains open to visitors year-round, provided they have not recently visited other cattle farms or come from abroad with a potential risk of spreading livestock diseases.

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