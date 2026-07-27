X!

Estonia's 12th Open Farm Days bring visitors to more than 300 farms

News
Homemade snacks on offer at a pop-up cafe during the 12th Open Farm Days weekend in Estonia. July 2026.
Homemade snacks on offer at a pop-up cafe during the 12th Open Farm Days weekend in Estonia. July 2026. Source: ERR
News

More than 300 Estonian farms and agricultural businesses welcomed visitors for the annual Open Farm Days this weekend, though some sat out to reduce livestock disease risks.

At Soodevahe Farm in Rae Parish, owner Jaanus Tõnisson describes the property as a "lifestyle farm" with a mix of livestock and hobbies.

"Our main activity is raising beef cattle," Tõnisson said. "Our herd isn't large by Estonian standards, but we have enough land to support it and grow all the hay our cattle needs."

The farm also keeps bees, while its fish and crayfish ponds remain hobby projects.

While the cattle stayed off-limits, visitors could tour the apiary, greenhouse, ponds and sauna area, and sample homemade snacks and treats at the farm's own pop-up cafe.

Nearby Hindreku Farm combines beekeeping and flower growing, with colorful hanging flower baskets — a springtime customer favorite — and a collection of unique DIY beehives among its highlights.

"Everything here is our own handiwork," co-owner Marju Lutt said, explaining that she and her husband build things together. "A cordless drill, jigsaw, can of paint and a paintbrush are my best friends."

Visitors could also get a closer look at rabbits and a black hen with her chicks, and learn about the family's "bee therapy" house, where guests can relax above active hives surrounded by the warmth, scent and gentle vibrations of the colony.

"It's very healing," Lutt added.

Dairy farm owner: 'It's the disease risk'

However, not every farm opened its gates to the public this year.

Nopri Farm, a Võru County dairy farm that usually attracts thousands of visitors, instead welcomed guests during a June event and remained closed this past weekend.

"It's the disease risk, since visitors move from one farm to another and could unknowingly carry illnesses with them that our animals are not prepared for," explained Nopri Farm owner Tiit Niilo.

"That's the only reason," he reiterated. "One outbreak could wipe out all the joy, and, not just that, but also hurt the business for years to come."

Niilo said Nopri remains open to visitors year-round, provided they have not recently visited other cattle farms or come from abroad with a potential risk of spreading livestock diseases.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Tartuff to show 21 films and shorts at extended film festival

13:30

Social minister urges hospital ER to raise tick‑removal fee to €90

12:45

Reform Party rises to match EKRE and Social Democrats in July poll

12:05

Riina Solman: The state should not profit off people through health insurance

11:41

Estonian footballer-turned-teacher devotes summers to backyard pizza joint

10:54

Estonia's 12th Open Farm Days bring visitors to more than 300 farms

10:10

Jaak Madison: Estonia should aim to stop the ETS

09:25

Alternative service capped at 70 people a year due to funding limits

08:42

Former Tallinn mayor unhappy with Olympic swimming pool planning process

08:17

Gallery: Puuluup thrills the crowds at Viljandi Folk Festival

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.07

Border authorities apprehend illegal migrants in Estonia for 4th day in a row

26.07

Bear cubs frolic in Estonian farmyard, right in front of people

26.07

Hundreds mark Battle of Tannenberg Line 82nd anniversary in Estonia

24.07

Tallinn Airport downplays impact if airBaltic cuts routes

26.07

Katri Raik ousted as Mayor of Narva following no-confidence vote

25.07

Large number of Elron trains sitting idle at Tapa station

26.07

Kihnu, Vormsi ferries go on strike over pay conditions Updated

23.07

Critics claim anti-Russian messaging in Estonian meat advertisement

24.07

Russia orders Yandex Maps to blur military and strategic sites near Estonia's border

25.07

Tallinn looking for developer for €20 million Olympic-sized pool project

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo