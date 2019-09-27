Kaia Kanepi reaches Portugal tournament quarter finals

Estonian tennis star Kaia Kanepi beat Portuguese player Ines Murta in straight sets in round two of the ITF Tennis Tournament in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal, on Thursday, taking her through to the quarter finals.

Kanepi won 6:2, 6.0 in a game that lasted just over an hour, having beaten Valentini Grammatikopoulou of Greece in round one.

Kanepi served up four aces in the game, almost neutralizing these with three double faults; her opponent made one double fault, ERR's sports portal reports.

She meets Isabella Shinikova (Bulgaria), ranked 213th in the world, in the quarter finals of the €60,000-prize money competition.

Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, whose career-high world ranking is 15th (2012) is currently ranked 115th. She reached round two at this year's U.S. Open.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!