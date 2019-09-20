Tech entrepreneurs give Green Pledge to President

The president, who participates at the UN General Assembly and the Climate Summit in New York next week, will take the pledge with her.

The entrepreneurs handed over the pledge in Võru County, south Estonia on Thursday while Kaljulaid was on an official visit.

During their meeting, entrepreneurs discussed with the president how new technologies and business models can accelerate the transition to a climate-neutral and green economy.

It was announced on Tuesday at Tallinn Digital Summit that 33 Estonian tech companies had signed the Green Pledge, and since then another 20 countries have joined the initiative.

These companies were driven to action by the scale of global climate and environmental challenges and on their shared wish to find innovative solutions. Signatories to the pledge have agreed to prioritize environmental concerns as part of their business.

"I am pleased that the private sector has taken the lead on this issue. Each year, Estonia brings a major idea to the world stage, this year it's the Tech Green Pledge. The environment is becoming an important part of the Estonian story. I particularly like the fact that both start-ups and established companies and, in particular, large energy consumers, have joined the initiative. I hope this initiative will also receive widespread international attention in New York," the President said.

"In Estonia, we have seen how technology can bring great changes to society. With the Climate Pledge, technology companies hope to help humanity achieve a transition to a climate-neutral and green economy as soon as possible. Estonia has all the prerequisites to play a leading role in combining digital development with climate action," said Guardtime President Martin Ruubel, one of the initiators of the Tech Green Pledge.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!