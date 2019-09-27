First national atlas to include sauna, kama, and blood sausage maps

The first Estonian National Atlas containing 500 maps will be published in November by geographers from the University of Tartu and Regio mapmakers.

The maps are organized into 36 chapters, covering subjects such as the formation of the Estonian border, climate, education, folklore, and religion.

There will also be less serious themed maps, such as the spread of kama and blood sausage in Estonia, a map of 1938 with the birthplaces of the Estonian elite, and a map of the location of public saunas in 1967.

"With historical maps, many of today's geographers' predecessors have contributed to the completion of the National Atlas, but with new maps, we show our ability to make maps today," said associate professor in Estonian Geography at the University of Tartu, Taavi Pae.

The Estonian National Atlas is written in Estonian and English and will be presented at the Estonian National Library on Nov. 12.

