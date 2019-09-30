Environmental groups hand PM climate neutrality petition

Representatives of the Estonian Fund for Nature, Green Movement and Estonian Environmental Law Center handed Prime Minister Jüri Ratas a petition titled 'Climate neutral Estonia by 2035' on Monday that urges the state to take rapid action to fight climate change through research-based measures that encompass the entire society.

Leaders of the petition said during their meeting with the PM that the global climate crisis will only get worse, meaning that international climate policy and climate migration pressure will too. Because the climate crisis touches many different walks of life, the state should involve scientists from all major universities to find universal climate-friendly solutions, a statement by the organizations reads.

"Estonia is at a crossroads today – whether to keep alive a polluting industry for decades by building new oil mills and inefficiently burning wood mixed with oil shale or opt for a climate-friendly path based on renewable energy with help from the European Union. In the former case, we will remain at the back of the pack when it comes to climate policy, while opting for the alternative, we can become innovation leaders," said Siim Kuresoo, deputy chairman of the board of the Estonian Fund for Nature.

The petition was handed to PM Jüri Ratas in Stenbock House, immediately before the government's Climate and Energy Committee meeting. The Riigikogu enters into proceedings public initiatives that have merited over 1,000 signatures in support aimed at amending regulation or better organize public life, meaning the petition will be discussed on the floor in the coming months.

Climate neutrality has been achieved when a country can bind more CO2 than it emits.

