ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid's UN speech: cybersecurity and climate change key areas ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kersti Kaljulaid at the United Nations, wearing a dress depicting Antarctica, which she says is a global thermostat that regulates the earth's climate, keeping it habitable.
Kersti Kaljulaid at the United Nations, wearing a dress depicting Antarctica, which she says is a global thermostat that regulates the earth's climate, keeping it habitable. Source: Office of the President of the Estonian Republic.
News

In her speech to the UN General Assembly Wednesday, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that Estonia takes responsibility for the protection of cyberspace, and that climate change remains the worlds greatest existential challenge.

The president said that her country took on the responsibility of the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council due to a sense of duty, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"We care about nations that depend on the multilateral, justice-based cooperation that the UN represents," the president said.

"We care, because we know that true harmony of humanity, which has not yet been achieved, depends on our capacity to be compassionate about the fate of others," she continued.

Estonia also intends to strive for better application of international law in cyberspace, during the two-year UN Security Council stint, the president also said.

"Our sovereignty is facing new threats related to cybercrime, and cyberspace as a new military arena. As Estonia contributes globally to efforts which will lead to e-government-based developmental leaps, we also have a responsibility to protect cyberspace," she said.

On the issue of climate change, the president noted that its effects would not be universally felt round the globe, with some areas more vulnerable than others, though nowhere will be completely immune, making the need for shared responsibility even greater.

"Climate change will continue to be the greatest existential challenge facing the world. In this light, it is disturbing to see that we are still channeling trillions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry," she said.

The president also stressed Estonia's support for reform of the UN, and noted the significance of her dress, which depicted Antarctica, in a tweet.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
25.09

Postimees Grupp building to become four-star hotel

25.09

Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

25.09

Central bank revises summer economic growth forecasts

25.09

Raimond Kaljulaid: Not going back to Centre Party

25.09

MS Estonia resting place may have been violated by diving ship

Opinion
Business
23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

23.09

Riigikogu committees disagree with 5G petition

23.09

Tartu, Pärnu not following Tallinn lead in alcohol sales restrictions

23.09

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.

Watch Again
Latest news
09:37

President Kaljulaid's UN speech: cybersecurity and climate change key areas

08:53

New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

25.09

Tallinn City Government unveils four-year budget strategy

25.09

State budget boosts health fund, R&D and defense

25.09

Gallery: Joint NATO-Estonian combat diving exercises ongoing in Tallinn Bay

25.09

Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm Updated

25.09

What the papers say: Teach your neighbour Estonian, Lidl prices, pensions

25.09

More than half of budget investments to come from external instruments

25.09

Economy may cool, extent up to us, says prime minister

25.09

Estonian finmin: Sõnajalgs' compensation claim not entirely far-fetched

25.09

Internal security reserve not included in the budget

25.09

Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory

25.09

Rene Kokk: Valuation of land could take place every four years

25.09

Tallinn mayor wants to stop alcohol being sold before 10 a.m.

25.09

Rene Kokk: We need to talk about both the nuclear plant and pulp mill

25.09

Government to allocate €53.4 million for intelligence

25.09

Emergency services to practice railway accident crisis response in Tallinn

25.09

Luik, Supreme Allied Commander Europe talk NATO defense readiness

25.09

Postimees Grupp building to become four-star hotel

25.09

Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: