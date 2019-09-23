President attends United Nations General Assembly in New York

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to New York until Friday to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Kaljulaid will address the General Assembly on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. Estonian time and will attend bilateral meetings with heads of state and participation in several debates.

During the week the president will attend a high-level climate summit, address a future work at the summit organized by the International Labour Organization and the Ford Foundation. She will also speak at an Atlantic Council debate on the future of Europe and at the UN Women Leaders' Council.

Kaljulaid will also attend an event for the Every Woman Every Child movement. Since September 2018 she has been the co-chair of the UN-led movement, which is chaired by the UN Secretary General.

In bilateral meetings with other heads of state the main topic of discussion will be co-operation with the UN Security Council during Estonia's membership, as well as digital and cyber topics.

The President will meet with the Presidents of Costa Rica, Moldova, Poland, Somalia and Chile, as well as the Prime Minister of India, and will participate in a reception hosted by the U.S. President.

The United Nations has 193 member countries and the General Assembly meets in regular sessions from mid-September to mid-December.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) are also in New York this week for the General Assembly.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!