ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President attends United Nations General Assembly in New York ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to New York until Friday to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Kaljulaid will address the General Assembly on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. Estonian time and will attend bilateral meetings with heads of state and participation in several debates. 

During the week the president will attend a high-level climate summit, address a future work at the summit organized by the International Labour Organization and the Ford Foundation. She will also speak at an Atlantic Council debate on the future of Europe and at the UN Women Leaders' Council.

Kaljulaid will also attend an event for the Every Woman Every Child movement. Since September 2018 she has been the co-chair of the UN-led movement, which is chaired by the UN Secretary General.

In bilateral meetings with other heads of state the main topic of discussion will be co-operation with the UN Security Council during Estonia's membership, as well as digital and cyber topics.

The President will meet with the Presidents of Costa Rica, Moldova, Poland, Somalia and Chile, as well as the Prime Minister of India, and will participate in a reception hosted by the U.S. President.

The United Nations has 193 member countries and the General Assembly meets in regular sessions from mid-September to mid-December.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) are also in New York this week for the General Assembly.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidun security councilunited nationsunited nations general assembly


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
22.09

Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

21.09

Ratas on state budget: We have not forgotten extraordinary pension hike

21.09

Justice chancellor: Law expanding EDF surveillance rights constitutional

21.09

Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

21.09

French troops to continue serving in Estonian NATO battlegroup in 2021

Opinion
Business
20.09

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

20.09

August producer price index down 1.3 percent on year

20.09

Tax Board recommending avoiding goods exchanges during Brexit

19.09

Estonian Cell completes €20 million investment in Kunda

19.09

Employers: Trade unions abandoning minimum wage agreement regrettable

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:36

Tambet Laasik: state sanctioned violence

13:58

Foreign ministry rejects Russia's claims of Red Army liberation

13:12

Survey: Lower earners most likely to withdraw from pension second pillar

12:33

Tallinn University committee reassessing police chief plagiarism claims

11:52

Insurer reports rise in accidents involving wild animals

11:16

Gallery: Resistance day marked across Estonia

10:42

Estonians dominate women's épée tournament in Stockholm

10:23

Estonian female disc golfer becomes first European to win US Open

09:59

Gallery: Prime minister salutes US Baltic communities while in New York

09:32

President attends United Nations General Assembly in New York

08:49

Foreign minister: UN key safeguard in international peace and security

22.09

Court: Issuing three frequency permits for 5G network reasonable

22.09

Pharmacies: Reform may result in medicinal product access crisis

22.09

Interview: Toidupank ('Food Bank') founder on initiative's first decade

22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

22.09

Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

21.09

Ratas on state budget: We have not forgotten extraordinary pension hike

21.09

Justice chancellor: Law expanding EDF surveillance rights constitutional

21.09

Gallery: Kai Art Center opens in former submarine factory

21.09

Gallery: Second World Cleanup Day underway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: