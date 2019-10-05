Nine more nations join NATO cyberdefense center

Nine countries have stated their intention to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), headquartered in Tallinn, Baltic News Service reports.

The countries in question are Japan, Switzerland, Croatia, Montenegro and Slovenia, who have already started their accession processes. Additionally, Luxembourg, Canada and Australia have announced their intention to join. As reported on ERR News, the Republic of Ireland announced its intention to join earlier in the week.

"In the field of cyber security, countries' perceptions of the gravity of the situation have changed dramatically over the last two or three years," said Col. Jaak Tarien, head of the CCDCOE.

"There has been a big step forward in the way countries understand and talk about cyber space. It is clear to see that there is a desire to talk about cyber threats and that it is considered important to take real steps to intensify international cooperation," he added.

"The growing international membership of the NATO CCDCOE in Estonia is an indication of the international relevance of the topic," he added.

Founded in 2008 with seven members, the CCDCOE had a reported membership of 25 countries as of summer 2019.

The center brings together researchers, analysts and educators from the military, government, academia and industry, according to its website.

