ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nine more nations join NATO cyberdefense center ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
NATO CCDCOE headquarters in Tallinn.
NATO CCDCOE headquarters in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Nine countries have stated their intention to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), headquartered in Tallinn, Baltic News Service reports.

The countries in question are Japan, Switzerland, Croatia, Montenegro and Slovenia, who have already started their accession processes. Additionally, Luxembourg, Canada and Australia have announced their intention to join. As reported on ERR News, the Republic of Ireland announced its intention to join earlier in the week.

"In the field of cyber security, countries' perceptions of the gravity of the situation have changed dramatically over the last two or three years," said Col. Jaak Tarien, head of the CCDCOE.

"There has been a big step forward in the way countries understand and talk about cyber space. It is clear to see that there is a desire to talk about cyber threats and that it is considered important to take real steps to intensify international cooperation," he added.

"The growing international membership of the NATO CCDCOE in Estonia is an indication of the international relevance of the topic," he added.

Founded in 2008 with seven members, the CCDCOE had a reported membership of 25 countries as of summer 2019.

The center brings together researchers, analysts and educators from the military, government, academia and industry, according to its website.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoccdcoecyberdefenseestonia in natonato ccdcoe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
04.10

Estonian minister emphasizes importance of developing personal medicine

04.10

Fight against money laundering to intensify

04.10

Persson: Swedbank to stay in Estonia and continue growing

04.10

Ratas does not support tuition fees for Estonian language education

04.10

Linnahall opera theater funding could come from cultural endowment

what the papers say
Business
01.10

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices

01.10

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

01.10

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:21

Former judge files criminal report on former Savisaar prosecutor

11:10

Ott Tänak goes into day three of WRC Rally Wales in the lead

09:53

Nine more nations join NATO cyberdefense center

07:33

Another Saaremaa archaeological haul includes viking-era silver coins

04.10

Riigikogu speaker talks climate neutrality with Hungarian president

04.10

What the papers say: Kihnu in New York Times, gene bank-based studies

04.10

Age ceiling proposed for Saaremaa aircraft procurement

04.10

Culture is happening: Oct. 4-10

04.10

IKEA to build store in Rae Municipality, close to Tallinn

04.10

Record number of consripts joining defence forces voluntarily

04.10

Court confiscates Belarusian smugglers' cars and hands them entry bans

04.10

Drivers warned of possible ice on roads on Friday

04.10

Estonian court jails former ISS employee for spying for Russia Updated

04.10

Simson: New oil shale plants will not be a problem for Estonia

04.10

High level Swedbank visit to Estonia meets with protests

04.10

Estonian minister emphasizes importance of developing personal medicine

04.10

Fight against money laundering to intensify

04.10

Persson: Swedbank to stay in Estonia and continue growing

04.10

Ratas does not support tuition fees for Estonian language education

04.10

Indrek Neivelt: It would be good to avoid dogmas in tax debate

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: