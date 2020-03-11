Kaljulaid: We hope Montenegro will soon join the European Union

President Kersti Kaljulaid spoke of her hopes for Montenegro's accession to the European Union on Tuesday during President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic's one-day visit to Estonia.

Djukanovic will also meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and visit the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, the e-Estonia Briefing Center and the E-State Academy.

Kaljualid said: "In 2006, Estonia was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with Montenegro. We were able to reaffirm our support when we raised the flag of Montenegro on the day it joined NATO. I very much hope that we can repeat this when Montenegro joins the European Union and that this day is not far in the future.

We were the first country to establish diplomatic relations with #Montenegro and I was pleased to reaffirm our support during the visit of @predsjednik_cg to Estonia, in our meeting focused on the future of EU, NATO, digitalisation and cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/QSaZ6KNjVq — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) March 10, 2020

"Estonia will continue its diplomatic efforts, in particular at the EU summit in March, to discuss the future enlargement of the Union, as it will set the tone for the whole of the Western Balkans. Our Prime Minister and Government are working hard to achieve positive results for the region, "said the Estonian Head of State.

Estonia is also ready to share its reform experience with Montenegro, especially in critical areas such as the rule of law, democratic institution-building and digital development, Kaljulaid added.

Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanovic at Kadriorg. Source: Office of the President

The discussion also focused on cybersecurity, as Montenegro is about to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

"But our cyber collaboration is not limited to the centre of excellence. Estonian companies CybExer and DefSecIntel have concrete proposals to develop Montenegro's capacity at the grassroots level, "President Kaljulaid explained.

The Estonian Head of State also thanked the President of Montenegro for the contribution to the NATO enhanced forward presence deployment in Latvia.

Flags of Estonia and Montenegro at Kadriorg during President Milo Djukanovic's visit to Estonia. Source: Office of the President

