ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign Minister regrets blocking of European Union accession talks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu Source: Jarno Kuusinen/Prime Minister's Office, Finland
News

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Friday that he regrets the outcome of European Union accession talks which saw Albania and North Macedonia's path to membership stalled once again.

Reinsalu met with Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and the incoming Commissioner for Energy, discussing the future of the European Union enlargement policy and the next multiannual financial framework (MFF).

The foreign minister expressed regret that the European Commission's proposal to start accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania was not approved by the European Council.

"Enlargement is one of the key policies of the European Union, and in light of this lack of decision, we hope the new Commission will continue to strongly support the EU enlargement policy," he said.

On Friday the two Balkan countries were denied the chance to start membership talks after France, Denmark, and the Netherlands used their veto powers.

Speaking on ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera on Thursday evening, after the first round of talks in Brussels, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said he supported the enlargement of the European Union.

On Friday Reinsalu also discussed the next multiannual financial framework, and said the proposal by the current presidency was too modest in its ambitions.

He stressed that in order to preserve Estonia's competitiveness in the context of climate neutrality, instruments must be found in the European Union budget to support Estonia's transition.

Furthermore, keeping in mind Estonia's specificity, a transitional exemption should be introduced for both oil shale and coal.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

european unionurmas reinsalualbanianorth macedonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:21

Ratas at European Council: EU goal must be welfare, clean environment

18:03

Kristiina Raud: Why is LGBT+ so special?

17:45

Paperless trial system to be postponed

17:22

Marju Lauristin: Social Democrats need new point of focus

17:04

Foreign Minister regrets blocking of European Union accession talks

16:28

Janek Mäggi steps down from Centre Party board

16:00

Money laundering data bureau to check major real estate firms

15:24

Turkish Embassy in Tallinn under additional surveillance by police

14:56

October party ratings: Estonia 200 gaining on SDE, Reform maintains lead

14:25

Elering to increase gas prices in 2020

13:50

Estonia to tax international digital companies in three years

13:14

New Brexit deal announced, AK breaks down possible scenarios going forward

12:47

Rae Municipal Council agrees to sell property outside Tallinn to IKEA

12:09

Estonia 'has become a destination country for human trafficking'

11:38

PPA rehearses mass intake of refugees at Estonian border checkpoint

11:05

Tree of Truth reveals if Estonia is meeting targets

10:35

Buses carrying children must have seat belts

10:04

First road in Estonia paved with plastic asphalt

09:21

Government committee given overview of insolvency law revision

08:43

M.V.Wool to shorten expiration date of preservative-free products

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: