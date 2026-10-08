SDE demand €100 million worth of changes in exchange for supporting the state budget

The Social Democrats are prepared to vote in favor of the state budget if the coalition backs their proposed amendments, worth up to €100 million, without negotiations.

The Social Democrats voted in favor of sending the budget to the plenary session of the Riigikogu in the parliament's Finance Committee, although they do not intend to support its final passage in its current form. Ahead of the second reading, they plan to submit a raft of amendments, which they expect to be backed without negotiations.

The Social Democrats' demands total up to €100 million. They include larger increases to the salary funds for teachers, police officers and rescue workers, as well as additional funding for special care services and healthcare.

"About €40 million is currently set to be cut from healthcare. We are not prepared to vote for a budget that reduces access to medical care," Social Democratic Party Chairman Lauri Läänemets said.

"If we look at specialized care services, they will need an additional €30 million next year. There may ultimately be a few more proposals on top of these," Läänemets noted.

According to Läänemets, funding could be found for all their proposals. First, the state should take more serious action to tackle the shadow economy. Second, tax breaks for remote gambling should be reversed. Third, the government's reserves should be reviewed.

Õnne Pillak, chair of the Reform Party's Riigikogu group, said the coalition was prepared to reach an agreement if funding sources could be identified.

"It's no secret that specialized care services are an issue close to all our hearts. The budget actually sets aside €37.5 million to reach these agreements. I think this is work we need to get done. I'm glad that at least the Social Democrats are showing a willingness to contribute ideas and put forward substantive proposals," Pillak said.

The Reform Party has also held talks with other opposition parties and unaffiliated MPs. However, there is a fairly clear understanding in the Riigikogu that the Social Democrats are being considered the most seriously, as another MP could leave Eesti 200 before the final budget vote.

The support of an entire party would give the minority government a bigger buffer than that of a handful of unaffiliated MPs. Unaffiliated Riigikogu member Tõnis Mölder said the Social Democrats know this and have set their price very high.

"It has been clear in this building for a long time that the Social Democrats are very keen to join the coalition," Mölder said. "What the Social Democratic Party also needs to understand is that all parties in the Riigikogu actually support increasing funding for special care services. The issue is rather that this budget must not turn into a preelection spending spree. It has to be responsible."

According to Mölder, unaffiliated MPs will take a closer look at the budget over the coming weeks, but their priorities include relief from high energy prices and scrapping the fuel excise duty. On these issues, the government has recently been sending largely positive signals.

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