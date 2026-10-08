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Russian supplier dropped from EU sanctions package at Estonia's request

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas presented the proposal for new sanctions against Russia.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas presented the proposal for new sanctions against Russia. Source: SCANPIX / EPA / OLIVIER MATTHYS
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A Russian company supplying rare earths to Estonia's Silmet was removed from the European Union's proposed 22nd sanctions package at Estonia's request.

Radio Free Europe journalist Rikard Jozwiak said one company and one individual were dropped from the proposal following Estonia's intervention. Neither was named.

Silmet processes the materials for use in wind turbines and other products in the EU. According to Jozwiak, the company is seeking alternative suppliers.

EU ambassadors agreed October 7 to sanctions targeting 743 individuals and 826 companies linked to Russia's military-industrial complex. The package awaits final approval by member states' foreign ministers and is expected to take effect in the coming days.

Estonia confirms

Kerstin Lepik, press officer for Estonia's representation in Brussels, confirmed to ERR that a Russian company was removed from the list at Estonia's request.

"Yes, we asked for one Russian company and an individual associated with it to be removed from the nearly 1,600 individuals and companies on the sanctions list approved today by member states' ambassadors in COREPER II," Lepik said in response to a media inquiry.

"The company supplies Estonia-based NPM Silmet with materials of strategic importance to Europe. European industries that depend on NPM Silmet include electric vehicle and wind turbine manufacturers, as well as the electronics, automotive and aviation sectors across the European Union," she said.

According to Lepik, NPM Silmet is actively seeking alternative sources for the materials it imports from Russia.

"Estonia will reconsider adding this Russian company and individual to the sanctions list next year," Lepik confirmed.

The article was updated to add Estonia's confirmation and comments.

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Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Source: dialog.ua, Radio Free Europe

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