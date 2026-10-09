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Estonia pushes firm to drop Russian supplier after EU strategic project nod

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NPM Silmet, based in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County.
NPM Silmet, based in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County. Source: Estonian Chemical Industries Association
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Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) expects NPM Silmet to set a deadline for ending the use of Russian raw materials as it receives EU backing for a major expansion.

The European Commission on Friday selected Silmet 2.0 as one of 46 new strategic projects for bolstering the EU's supply of critical raw materials. Tsahkna said the project must come with a firm deadline for ending the company's reliance on Russian raw materials.

"We will work with the European Commission to set a clear deadline for NPM Silmet to stop using Russian raw materials," he said, emphasizing that the company must move quickly to alternative suppliers as with strategic status comes responsibility.

"We cannot allow an industry critical to Europe's security to remain dependent on supplies from an aggressor state," the minister added.

Silmet 2.0 is an investment and development plan to adapt the Sillamäe-based plant's infrastructure and production processes to new raw material sources, allowing its strategically important output for Europe to continue.

Silmet magnets. Source: ERR

Alongside ramping up pressure on Russia via sanctions, Europe also has to strengthen its own production capacity and find new sources of supply, Tsahkna said, adding that the Silmet project would help bolster the EU's economic security.

"Estonia continues to support strong sanctions against Russia," he stressed.

Russian supplier dropped from sanctions package

Earlier this week, Estonia successfully pushed to exclude a Russian company that supplies rare earth metals to NPM Silmet from the EU's proposed 22nd sanctions package against Russia, which is awaiting formal approval.

The Foreign Ministry says NPM Silmet plays a crucial role in Europe's critical raw materials supply chain, with its products used in the electronics, medicine, automotive, aviation and defense industries.

EU strategic projects aim to secure supplies of critical raw materials and reduce reliance on third countries.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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