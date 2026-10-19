X!

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia

News
Neo Materials magnet factory in Narva.
Neo Materials magnet factory in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

A new permanent magnet production line will be built in Estonia after the European Commission agreed to fund a project from Neo Performance Materials, which owns the Silmet plant and a magnet plant in Ida-Viru County.

On Monday, the European Commission selected 77 European net-zero technology projects to receive a total of €3.4 billion in funding from the Innovation Fund call for applications launched in December 2025.

Among the funding recipients is Canadian-registered Neo Performance Materials, which owns the Silmet plant in Sillamäe and the permanent magnet factory in Narva, both located in eastern Estonia.

The Silmet plant, owned by Neo Materials, is dependent on raw materials from Russia but has pledged to phase them out. The plant has come under scrutiny after Estonia requested that its supplier be exempted from European sanctions.

"The project will establish a rare-earth permanent magnet production line in Estonia, covering separation, metallization and magnet manufacturing. The line will be capable of producing up to 3,000 tons of permanent magnets annually, one-third of which will be supplied to EU offshore wind farms," the project description states.

According to plans, the project will prevent the emission of more than 3.4 million tons of CO2 equivalent during its first 10 years of operation.

The funding will come from the Innovation Fund, using revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The final terms of the grant agreements will be made public in the first quarter of 2027.

The Innovation Fund aims to channel an estimated €40 billion in revenue from the EU Emissions Trading System between 2020 and 2030 into investments in cutting-edge low-carbon and net-zero technologies to support Europe's transition to climate neutrality.

A methanol plant planned for Pärnu has previously received funding from the same program in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Attorney: Police should not be given right to confiscate scooters without court order

16:03

Külli Taro: When the parliament seems to just get in the way

15:25

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia

14:51

Supermarkets seeing organic egg shortage as producers replace flocks

14:25

Toto to perform in Tallinn in July 2027

13:55

Young audiences theater festival Naks kicks off in Tallinn and Narva

13:24

Women's épée team takes home World Cup bronze

12:41

AI recordings of doctor-patient conversations the new norm for Estonian hospitals

11:56

Wind bands to play a bigger role in 2028 Song Celebration

11:19

French zoo names mink breeding center after Estonian zoologist

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.10

People increasingly not paying hospital fees

09:39

Estonian municipality hosting refugee center mulls court action as migration pressure mounts

08:23

Police will be able to confiscate illegal scooters under new law

18.10

Expert: Trump's recent decisions have nothing to do with midterms

12:41

AI recordings of doctor-patient conversations the new norm for Estonian hospitals

17.10

Gallery: Public bomb shelter in Tallinn hidden behind woodland mural

15:25

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia

14:51

Supermarkets seeing organic egg shortage as producers replace flocks

11:19

French zoo names mink breeding center after Estonian zoologist

17.10

Canceled school trips abroad leave dozens of families chasing refunds

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo