X!

Estonia still importing Russian food products

News
Supermarket in Estonia (illustrative).
Supermarket in Estonia (illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's trade with Russia has dwindled since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but imports of food products have continued alongside rare earth metals.

Tespi, a wholesale warehouse store, imports Russian and Belarusian food products that are not subject to sanctions into Estonia. Some of these products are also sold by other grocery stores. The retailers are reluctant to discuss Russian goods.

Apart from certain chemicals and rare earth metals, for which Estonia sought special permission from the European Union to supply Silmet, food products now account for most imports from Russia to Estonia. In August, for example, imports of Russian food products and animal products totaled around €1 million, although last year there were months when the figure reached €3 million. Imports have declined since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but not significantly.

"The fluctuations in food import figures are due to the size of the shipments transported by sea," said Ursula Riimaa, deputy director general for customs at the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

Overall, however, little remains of Estonia's trade relations with Russia.

"Trade with Russia has changed significantly, both in terms of imports and exports. Before the war, Estonia imported approximately €2.2 billion worth of goods from Russia. In the first eight months of this year, imports totaled around €40 million. We're talking about volumes that have fallen more than tenfold," Riimaa said.

The European Union's sanctions policy has primarily targeted sectors of the Russian economy that fuel its war machine, such as exports of petroleum products and mineral resources. Product categories that generate less revenue for Russia have so far largely been excluded from the restrictions.

"Food products and medical supplies have been the two main categories of goods that have largely remained exempt from sanctions so far. However, certain food products classified as luxury goods are subject to restrictions on both imports from and exports to Russia," said Kadri Elias-Hindoalla, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' sanctions department.

Compared with prewar levels, EU exports to Russia have fallen by 60 percent, while imports have dropped by 90 percent. Additional restrictions are being introduced with each new sanctions package.

The most significant measure set to take effect next year is a restriction on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which several European countries continue to purchase from Russia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Elisa to shut down 2G network in 2028, competitors hold back for now

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

16:01

Tartu prison director: Dissatisfaction with prison life hardly out of the ordinary

15:37

Eesti 200 to decide Sunday on running with Greens at Riigikogu election

15:32

Foreign minister: One must ensure one's own survival when inflicting pain on Russia

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

14:15

Company managing Narva border queue asks city for support after traffic dries up

13:38

Major investment to take Skeleton's valuation over €1 billion

12:58

Ida-Viru County's only psychiatric hospital closes doors

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:45

Estonia mulls allowing dual citizenship in certain circumstances

14.10

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

14.10

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

11:05

Estonia would allow criminal proceeds to be confiscated without a conviction

14:54

Estonia still importing Russian food products

08:33

Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

14.10

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

12:18

Tallinn tram driver: TLT doesn't train staff enough or review incidents

16:21

Estonian ex-soldier jailed in Russia after visiting his wife

14.10

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo