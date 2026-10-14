X!

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

News
Gas pipeline marker.
Gas pipeline marker. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia is keeping operational a gas pipeline running through Võru County, allowing Russia to use it to supply its exclave of Kaliningrad Oblast, Eesti Ekspress reported Wednesday.

A 22-kilometer section of pipeline consisting of two pipes, each 70 centimeters in diameter, runs from Russia across Estonia's southeastern corner into Latvia and onward through Lithuania. The section is owned by Estonian electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering and Russia uses it under an existing agreement as a backup route to supply Kaliningrad Oblast if the pipeline running directly through Lithuania or the floating terminal in Kaliningrad is out of service, Eesti Ekspress reported. Russia needs gas to fuel power plants in Kaliningrad Oblast, which became an energy island after the Baltic states disconnected from the electricity grid shared with Russia.

In July 2023, half a terawatt-hour of Russian natural gas passed through Luhamaa, equivalent to approximately 15 percent of Estonia's annual consumption. Another half a terawatt-hour of Russian natural gas flowed through Estonia in fall 2024, the newspaper reported.

Eesti Ekspress pointed out that none of the Estonian politicians responsible for overseeing the sector in recent years were aware of the Russian gas pipeline arrangement. After gathering information on the matter, Prime Minister Kristen Michal said he wanted to initiate the decommissioning of the pipeline and would instruct Minister of Energy and the Environment Erkki Keldo to reach an agreement with Latvia, where the pipeline's shutoff valve is located, to ensure the connection is no longer opened for transit. If no agreement is reached, Michal said Estonia could impose national sanctions to prohibit the transit.

In his comments to Eesti Ekspress, Keldo warned that Russia could seek to exploit the pipeline's closure in its information warfare against the Baltic states. He also noted that an agreement with Latvia could be reached once a new government takes office there.

No gas is currently flowing to Kaliningrad through the pipeline, but Russia can still reserve transmission capacity. Estonia banned imports of Russian gas in fall 2022 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more in Eesti Ekspress.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Foreign minister: No sign of Russian forces massing at NATO borders

17:03

New Language Board chief to focus more on prevention than on fining businesses

16:29

Publishers: Libraries' survival as important as national defense

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

15:56

Defense minister: Estonia should consider acquiring light jet fighters

15:55

Swedish prisoners in Estonia: No motivation to strive for a more law-abiding life

15:11

Ambassador: Russia aims to make winter unbearable for Ukrainians

14:35

Tallinn City Archives restore historical goods hoist

14:20

SDE won't back no-confidence motion without plan for new government

13:58

Tartu invests €5 million in new street cleaning department

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.10

Estonia's new plain language standard aims to make public writing clearer

13.10

Ukraine strikes on Yandex data centers cut traffic to Estonian sites nearly 100%

13.10

Estonia to sound nationwide sirens in emergency alert test Wednesday

10:19

Arvi Hamburg: Why is Google investing in Finland and not Estonia?

13.10

PPA: Migrants more visible in Tallinn's Nõmme, not more numerous

12:03

Estonia maintaining a gas pipeline used by Russia

16:23

NATO chief in Tallinn: Estonia a benchmark for what a member state should be Updated

13.10

Estonia's defense ministry allocates €250,000 for war movies

13.10

Galleries: Ülle Madise sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

13.10

Tallinn says no to motorcycles, e-scooters in bus lanes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo