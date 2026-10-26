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Elering launches tender for €30M crisis management center

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A concrete bollard outside Elering's offices on February 5, 2025 in the lead up to desynchonization from the BRELL grid.
A concrete bollard outside Elering's offices on February 5, 2025 in the lead up to desynchonization from the BRELL grid. Source: ERR
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Estonian electricity and gas system operator Elering has launched a tender to build a crisis management center, expected to cost €28.7 million excluding VAT.

The center will be built adjacent to Elering's head office on Kadaka tee in Tallinn, and must meet state defense security requirements. It is expected to be completed within two years.

Hannes Kont, head of Elering's crisis preparedness unit, said that due to the changed security situation, Elering has launched a highly extensive crisis preparedness program, within the framework of which investments are being made in infrastructure security. The establishment of a new crisis management center forms one part of this.

"We must ensure that system dispatchers can monitor and control the situation via secure data channels at any given moment. Looking at what is happening in Ukraine and at the threat assessments issued by the state, the necessary level of security has become considerably more precise and higher. We must do this in a much more secure environment than before," Kont said.

"What those technological solutions are, how we at any moment have a literally microsecond-level overview of the state of both the electricity and gas infrastructure — those details we will certainly not disclose," Kont went on, citing security concerns.

Kont said Elering wants to conclude the construction contract by the beginning of next year at the latest. Tender participants must submit a preliminary bid with a deadline of 20 months. "Naturally we are in a hurry, but we will see what the market offers. Our ambition is to sign the contract by the start of 2027, which means the crisis management center could be completed by the end of 2028 or the start of 2029."

Elering is a state-owned transmission operator which runs Estonia's electricity and gas transmission systems. Security concerns have driven investment in critical infrastructure. The center is part of a wider crisis preparedness program.

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