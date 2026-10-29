Estonia's volunteer rescuers send 146th aid shipment to Ukraine

The Estonian Rescue Association (Päästeliit) has sent aid to Ukrainian rescuers, funded by donations and the Foreign Ministry, providing shelter, power and heating for over 30,000 people this winter.

The Kyiv consignment has included a minibus, two high-pressure tents with trailers, diesel heaters, power stations, lighting towers and heated blankets, enough to set up two emergency centers, Estonia's Embassy to Ukraine announced.

"This was our 146th shipment to Ukraine. Every time we hand over new equipment, we hope the situation will improve. Unfortunately, the head of Kyiv's rescue service confirmed that the situation is already worse than ever, and that the coming winter will put civilians — especially children — in an even more difficult position than last year," said Piia Kallas, head of the Estonian Rescue Association, a volunteer organization which complements the Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

Estonian Rescue Association delivered emergency tents and equipment to Ukraine's rescue services @SESU_UA. The aid will provide temporary shelter, electricity and heating for more than 30,000 people during the winter. The package was funded by @MFAestonia and donations. https://t.co/fOGAZI2tOy — Estonia in Ukraine (@EE_Ukraine) October 28, 2026

The shipment delivered to Kyiv included a minibus, two high-pressure tents with trailers, diesel heaters, battery power stations, battery-powered lamps, lighting towers, heated blankets, folding tables and chairs, fast chargers, thermos flasks, changing mats, children's toys and play mats. With this equipment, rescuers can set up two emergency centers where residents can find temporary shelter and warmth, charge their devices and receive psychological first aid.

A second delivery reached rescuers in Rivne oblast in southeastern Ukraine, including an off-road vehicle, a generator, battery power stations, lighting towers and heaters. The generator was donated by a private donor who decided to give their equipment to those who need it most.

Since the start of the invasion in February 2022, with support from donors and partners, the Rescue Association has delivered nearly €7 million worth of rescue equipment and vehicles to Ukrainian rescuers.

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