Ousted defense ministry chief to run for Parempoolsed at Riigikogu election

Kaimo Kuusk, former Defense Ministry permanent secretary and former ambassador to Ukraine, is joining Parempoolsed and running for the Riigikogu next spring.

Parempoolsed are seeking to win their first ever Riigikogu seats at the March 2027 election.

Kuusk said via a party press release that he decided to run because he wants to see real impact from his work for Estonia's benefit: "I want my experience, skills and values to serve Estonia's security and defense capability."

He also hit out at what he called undemocratic approaches taken by some of the major parties.

"I can't stand by and watch Estonian democracy being eroded. It's very important to me that Estonia be a state governed by law. I won't accept it if Reform runs the same kind of politics in the country as Center does in Tallinn, where positions aren't allocated via competitions but in the party office," Kuusk said.

Kuusk also criticized the government's decision to hold a planned Ukraine aid conference in late January, which he said, given the situation there in winter, is the least suitable time for Ukraine yet convenient for campaign point-scoring for some of the political parties.

"We're setting the Ukraine reconstruction conference at the least suitable time for the Ukrainians, as Reform and Eesti 200 politicians want to tie it to the front of their election cart. Aid to Ukraine like this is of no benefit to Ukraine," Kuusk added. He noted a worrying trend which he says has emerged in Estonian politics whereby aid to Ukraine is seen primarily as having election propaganda value, at the cost of the state's functioning. "Various state institutions have consequently fallen out with each other. Something has gone wrong when, during a war, the most important question becomes who gets to open a kindergarten in Ukraine."

Kuusk stressed he joined Parempoolsed, founded shortly before the last Riigikogu elections in 2023, as he believes in the party's team and clear plans. "Parempoolsed offer values-based politics that will make Estonia's future better. I like that Parempoolsed dare to decide," he explained.

Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling said she values Kuusk as a team player. "In addition, Kaimo hasn't worked on aiding Ukraine only on paper, but has been physically on the ground in Ukraine. I also know that as ambassador Kaimo was very active in economic diplomacy, opening doors in Ukraine for Estonian companies," said Perling, a former prosecutor general who has worked in Ukraine.

"Kaimo joining the team makes us even stronger and shows that people believe in Parempoolsed. For the voter who wants a better future for Estonia, the only alternative to the populists in spring 2027 is Parempoolsed," Perling added.

Kuusk, 50, was Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine from 2019 to 2023, ambassador to Lithuania from 2023 to 2024, and Defense Ministry permanent secretary from 2024 until September. Before entering the foreign service he worked for several decades at the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet).

Kuusk was dismissed as Defense Ministry permanent secretary in September, weeks after incoming Defense Minister Martin Herem (Reform) made Kuusk's departure a condition of taking up the ministerial spot.

Kuusk's last working day at the ministry was September 15. The government justified his dismissal on the basis of failed cooperation. SDE chair Lauri Läänemets asked the Chancellor of Justice to review the legality of that dismissal. Hanno Pevkur, who resigned as defense minister at the start of September following a defense procurement scandal, said national defense leadership could not be left the victim of mutual distrust.

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