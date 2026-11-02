Defense Forces broke law on Ukrainian soldier training background checks

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) acted illegally when it barred a reservists from taking part in a military exercise due to his criminal record, the Justice Chancellor ruled.

The EDF together with the state Defense Resources Agency (KRA) declined to allow the reservist from taking part in the Legio training mission for Ukrainian military personnel

"The Defense Forces' desire to involve only reservists, including volunteers, with impeccable pasts and backgrounds in training certainly deserves recognition. However, background checks must be carried out on a proper legal basis, and this also applies in the current security situation," wrote Olari Koppel, director of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, acting in the capacity of Chancellor of Justice.

"A legal analysis of the application submitted to the Chancellor of Justice and the course of events related to it allows us to conclude that the Defense Forces and the Defense Resources Agency erred in this case when they provided the applicant with unclear and inaccurate information about the organization of the selection process and the background check. The Defense Forces' inquiry into the applicant's archived criminal record was also not in accordance with the law," Koppel added.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, the candidate was also not sufficiently informed of the actual basis for the check, and the initial refusal was not adequately justified.

At the same time, the Chancellor of Justice considers that the Defense Forces have the right to decide whom to involve voluntarily in the mission. However, a refusal must be based on specific circumstances and clear legal reasoning, rather than merely general references to the values of the EDF

The Chancellor of Justice asked the Minister of Defense to report within one month on what steps would be taken to ensure that background checks on reservists are lawful in the future. He also proposed clarifying the Defense Forces Organization Act to provide a clear legal basis for checking candidates applying for international training missions.

The KRA also announced on Monday that applications had opened for Legio, an international training initiative taking place in Poland and led by Norway, which aims to support Ukrainian soldiers through military training and strengthen their combat capabilities.

As part of the initiative, the Estonian Defense Forces contribute by providing military training to Ukrainian personnel. According to Rainer Järvela, head of the Reserve Service Bureau at the KRA, Estonia is participating to help maintain and develop the Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat capabilities.

The instructor team, consisting of Estonian active-duty military personnel, reservists and Defense League members, organizes and conducts basic soldier training for Ukrainians in cooperation with representatives of other countries.

Estonia is seeking applications from active-duty military personnel, reservists and Defense League members for the initiative. Estonia joined the training mission in 2025 and will continue contributing in 2027 through both training planning and instructors. Applications for the first rotation can be submitted until November 27.

Koppel is acting Chancellor of Justice following the previous office holder, Ülle Madise, becoming President of Estonia last month. Madise has nominated Justice of the Supreme Court Oliver Kask for the role.

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