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President nominates new chancellor of justice

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President Ülle Madise nominated justice of the Supreme Court Oliver Kask as the next chancellor of justice.
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President Ülle Madise has proposed to the Riigikogu that Justice of the Supreme Court Oliver Kask be appointed as the next chancellor of justice.

Madise served as chancellor of justice until she took office as president earlier this month.

On Saturday, in a statement posted on the president's website, Madise announced that she had nominated Kask as her replacement.

"Oliver Kask is a highly regarded expert on constitutional law and the protection of fundamental rights, both in Estonia and internationally. His work in the Administrative Chamber of Tallinn Circuit Court and his election as a justice of the Supreme Court confirm his professional competence, leadership and communication skills," the president explained.

She added that Kask's life and career to date give reason to believe that he understands how the system of separation and balance of powers functions.

"Estonia ranks among the very best in the world according to the rule of law index for a reason. In the international constitutional law community, the chancellor of justice's freedom from political affiliation is considered very important," the head of state said.

"Oliver Kask is fully capable of and has the legitimacy to stand up for the values of the rule of law as Estonia's chancellor of justice in the high-level international constitutional law community."

"Considering Oliver Kask's professional experience, knowledge and personal qualities, I believe he is a suitable candidate for the position of chancellor of justice," the president said.

Kask graduated from the University of Tartu's Faculty of Law. He has worked at the Ministry of Justice and, from 2004 to 2024, as a judge at Tallinn Circuit Court, including as chairman of its Administrative Chamber. Since September 2024, he has been a justice of the Supreme Court.

Before nominating Kask, the president held consultations with representatives of the parliamentary parties.

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