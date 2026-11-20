The Riigikogu's European Union Affairs Committee has backed a plan to seek a full exemption from the European Union's asylum seeker relocation mechanism for next year, arguing that Estonia is already hosting a large number of Ukrainian war refugees receiving temporary and international protection.

Estonia is among the EU countries where migration pressures place a significant burden on reception and asylum systems. For that reason, the government plans to request a complete exemption from contributing to the solidarity mechanism next year.

Kadri Tali, chair of the European Union Affairs Committee, said EU interior ministers will agree on the annual solidarity reserve for the coming year at a meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council on December 3.

"The 2027 solidarity reserve is primarily intended to help Cyprus, Greece, Spain and Italy manage migration pressures. Because of the war in Ukraine, Estonia has also found itself facing a significant migration situation and is therefore seeking an exemption from contributing to the solidarity reserve," Tali said.

Estonia is seeking a full exemption. Tali noted that if that is not possible, Estonia is prepared to contribute financially or provide experts and equipment, but it will not participate in the relocation of asylum seekers.

"In 2026, Estonia received a reduction in its solidarity contribution and paid €560,000 into the solidarity reserve. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Austria and Poland are in a similar position and are also seeking full exemptions from solidarity contributions," she added.

According to the explanatory memorandum outlining Estonia's position, next year's solidarity reserve would amount to 35,000 relocations or €700 million in financial assistance.

The European Commission's annual migration report, published on November 6, identified Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Spain as countries under migration pressure during the second solidarity cycle.

Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia and Finland were identified as being at risk of migration pressure, while Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia, Austria and Poland were classified as facing a significant migration situation.

Estonia was placed in the latter category primarily because, relative to its gross domestic product and population, it has recorded a large number of Ukrainian war refugees receiving temporary and international protection over the past five years.

The European Union Affairs Committee unanimously supported Estonia's position on implementing the migration and asylum pact's solidarity reserve in 2027. The position will be presented at the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on December 3–4.

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