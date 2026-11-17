A trail cam on the island of Saaremaa captured the unusual sight of a "unicorn" – in reality a deer which seems to have a single antler in the center of its head, Maaleht reported .

The footage appears to show a roe deer which sports an unusual growth on its forehead resembling a small extra antler.

Maaleht reported it cannot be determined exactly what it is from the film, which can be seen below.

The video was filmed in the course of European mink fieldwork, being carried out by NGO the Lutreola Foundation.

In addition to the unusual-looking deer, a rare black stork was captured by the same camera. The species is far more reclusive than its higher profile and gregarious white counterpart, and nests deep in the forest.

The Lutreola Foundation is dedicated to nature and species conservation and was founded in 1992, initially working to conserve the European mink – the foundation derives its name from the species' Latin name, Mustela lutreola, an endangered species distinct from the American Mink used in fur farming.

The NGO expanded its activities since then to include work on the freshwater pearl mussel (Margaritifera margaritifera) and efforts to reintroduce the Siberian flying squirrel (Pteromys volans), which can now be found in small numbers in Estonia.

The organization's mink livestream can be viewed here.

For the time being the only unicorns to be confirmed in Estonia are the dozen unicorn firms (privately held startups valued at US$1 billion or more) founded here.

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