While migrating birds in Estonia usually fly south for winter, one goshawk headed north-east to Russia, where GPS data suggest it may have found food near a poultry farm.

The unusual movements of the bird were documented in a study by Ülo Väli.

The female goshawk, tracked by researchers between 2022 and 2024, traveled approximately 280 kilometers from her breeding grounds in southeastern Estonia to the same wintering area in northwestern Russia, in two consecutive years. GPS data recorded the bird of prey near a large industrial poultry farm and on multiple occasions. So even while the planned closure of the border with Russia next month may work for humans, wildlife will perhaps pay it less heed.

The claim suggests the goshawk hunted at the poultry farm near Pervomayskoye, also known as Kivennapa, close to St Petersburg. Väli suggested that the bird may have fed on chicken carcasses or pigeons in the surrounding area.

According to the researcher, goshawks generally lead fairly sedentary lives. Males tend to remain close to their nests, while females are slightly more mobile and can expand their home ranges to an extent. However, for an adult bird to travel almost 300 kilometers from its breeding grounds is a truly exceptional thing.

There could be several explanations for this, Väli said. The bird may have originally hatched near Pervomayskoye and subsequently established its breeding territory in Estonia after dispersing south as a juvenile. Alternatively, it may have visited the area to explore it as a juvenile, a time when goshawks roam more widely, or perhaps reached it later in life while searching for food. The possibility that the Russian area was its original home is a particularly interesting one, as the availability of prey there may have encouraged the bird to return.

It is also unusual that the goshawk flew to Russia over the sea, across the Gulf of Finland, as she would likely have had to do, Väli explained. "Birds of prey generally do not like crossing open water, but there was no easier route to fly there," he said.

What makes this even more remarkable is the bird's build. Goshawks are roughly the size of ravens, with short wings and long tails. Their physical characteristics are adapted to life in forests, rather than long-distance migration across open landscapes, still less water. Nevertheless, GPS data suggest that the female crossed the Gulf of Finland during both winters, Väli said.

Ornithology is not untouched by the war in Ukraine either

The ornithologists tracked the goshawk's movements using a solar-powered GPS device attached to the bird like a backpack. The device weighed just 30 grams, approximately two per cent of the bird's body weight, and recorded its location at intervals of as little as 10 minutes.

According to Väli, fitting the device was relatively straightforward on this occasion. "A kindly farmer in Põlva County caught it in his chicken enclosure and, instead of killing it, as many people probably would have done, notified ornithologists," he said. This meant the researcher did not have to spend time catching the bird himself.

The GPS device transmitted the bird's location remotely, allowing researchers to follow its movements across national borders. Although the ornithologists tracked the bird during the first years of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Väli said he initially had no problems with this.

The situation has since changed, however, and the researcher confirmed that the war has also affected ornithologists' work. "GPS jamming [in Russia] is already quite serious; we can no longer even track birds' movements properly," Väli noted.

The device itself can also pose problems when tracking a bird. It is powered by solar panels, meaning that prolonged periods of poor weather can affect its operation. "When the weather is wintry and gray, the battery inside does not get recharged," Väli said.

The goshawk eventually died in Russia in 2024. According to the scientific study, the bird was captured in a dovecote near St Petersburg, severely injured, and transferred to a rehabilitation center. Väli said it was however challenging to obtain information about the bird's fate from a country waging a war of aggression. Here limited movement initially indicated that she had died, while a Russian ornithologist he knew also informed him of its death. There is no broader cooperation, however, he said, with Russian authorities, and universities have also ended cooperation with Russian counterparts.

An estimated 400 to 600 Eurasian Goshawks (Astur gentilis) breed in Estonia.

The article was originally published in the scientific journal Ringing & Migration.

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