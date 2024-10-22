Estonia's older forests shrinking, leaving scantier habitats for goshawks

A recent study urges the conservation of older forests and warns against clear-cutting near goshawk nesting sites in Estonia. Protecting these areas is crucial for the survival of the endangered Eurasian goshawk.

The study highlights the essential requirements for the Eurasian goshawk (Accipiter gentilis), or Kanakull in Estonian, which include ample flight space and access to secondary nesting locations.

The fragmentation of Estonian forests poses a significant challenge, as this species depends on large, contiguous forest areas that support both primary and secondary nests.

In 60 percent of cases, these secondary nests are located within 300 meters of the primary nest, though in rare instances, they can be more than 700 meters apart.

Goshawks in southeastern Estonia show a marked preference for older coniferous forests, which make up around two-thirds of the surrounding area.

However, increased logging pressure on these older forests has resulted in a decline in suitable habitats.

Ornithologist Marko Mägi noted on his blog that goshawk nests are, on average, found 7 kilometers apart and are predominantly situated in birch trees.

This reflects the deteriorating ecological state of European forests, as shown by remote sensing and biodiversity data.

While the precise effects of forest fragmentation are hard to predict, balancing forestry practices with ecosystem preservation is critical to sustainable management.

Timber extraction and logging are global threats to birds of prey, which, as apex predators, serve as vital indicators of ecosystem health.

The presence of goshawks, in particular, signals biodiversity in terms of birds, vertebrates, invertebrates, plants, and fungi.

Unfortunately, the Eurasian goshawk population is in decline across much of its range due to logging activities, and the species is listed as endangered.

In Estonia, its numbers have halved over the past few decades.

Researchers Ülo Väli and Diana Soop from the Estonian University of Life Sciences, and Tarmo Evestus of the Environmental Board, studied 75 goshawk nests in southeastern Estonia.

Their analysis confirmed the goshawk's preference for older forests, where the average tree age is 101 years, significantly older than the surrounding forests, which average 56 years.

Furthermore, the goshawk favors forests of medium density and predominantly nests in birch trees, likely due to the structure of the trees' crowns.

The preference for older forests is linked to the goshawk's need for space to fly between tree crowns, the availability of prey, and suitable nesting trees.

This underscores the necessity of preserving older forests to ensure the species' survival.

While protective buffers around known goshawk nests exist, they are insufficient in the face of dwindling old forests.

Thus, the preservation of forests older than 60 years, particularly within a 300-meter radius of nests, is critical to maintaining the goshawk's habitat.

