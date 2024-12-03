Great tit tops Estonia's winter garden birdwatching survey list

The great tit is now the most commonly spotted garden bird in Estonia, the national birdwatching organization has said.

According to data from the Estonian Ornithological Society (Eesti Ornitoloogiaühing) and sent in by enthusiasts, the great tit (pictured, and in Estonian: Rasvatihane) is followed in the frequency stakes by the tree sparrow, house sparrow, greenfinch, and bullfinch.

The society says winter garden birdwatching is the most popular observation it organizes and appeals to twitchers and newbies alike.

Society spokesperson Eva-Liisa Orula said: "Every year, 2,000 to 3,000 people take part, including both first-time birdwatchers as well as those who have been observing birds for decades."

According to Orula, the popularity can be explained by the fact that garden birds are easy to spot from the home window, yet their behavior is fascinating to watch.

The society has been compiling its top five most-spotted garden bird rankings for 15 years now.

"For all 15 years of this survey, the great tit has been the number one species. It is followed by the tree sparrow, house sparrow, greenfinch, and bullfinch," Orula went on.

"Over the years, other species like the hooded crow, siskin, and blue tit have also made it to the top five," she added.

"Other species have been spotted significantly less frequently."

The Facebook group "Linnuhuvilised" alone has over 20,000 members.

--

