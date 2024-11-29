Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

Today, polar bear Rasputin began his one-and-a-half-day journey from Estonia to Aalborg Zoo in Denmark on Thursday, as part of a breeding program.

According to Tallinn Zoo's chief veterinarian Aleksandr Semjonov, Rasputin was calm and well-prepared ahead of the voyage.

He said: "Raspi feels comfortable in his transport crate and remains placid," he noted, adding that the bear's generally easygoing nature is a great help here.

While Rasputin heads for Denmark, two young female polar bears from Aalborg Zoo, Inuk and Imaq, have made the opposite journey and are already in Estonia, settling into their new surroundings.

"We are monitoring how they are doing. Both are calm animals too, though one has revealed a little bit of her personality," Semjonov said.

The pair have been exploring their new living spaces and adjusting to them well, he went on.

Rasputin's move is part of a carefully coordinated effort to support the limited population of polar bears in Europe's zoos.

"Raspi isn't simply leaving; he's going as part of a breeding program," Semjonov explained.

Aleksandr Semjonov with Rasputin ahead of the latter's trip to Denmark. Source: ERR

A bit like with humans, the mating game for polar bears is quite complex.

"He will have great living conditions there, he'll be with his mate, and we can visit him in Denmark too."

The process of relocating animals like Rasputin is no mean feat either, Semjonov said, elaborating on the level of logistics planning involved and noting that specialized coordinators, well-versed in animal genetics, rule on which animals are sent where.

"Considerable effort goes into determining who lives with whom and where," he explained.

Transporting large animals like polar bears can be stressful, but good prior preparation ensures the journey goes more smoothly, he went on.

"Animals do experience stress during transport, but if they are properly prepared, they handle it quite well," Semjonov said optimistically.

Rasputin's calm demeanor and the expertise of his handlers give hope for a seamless transition to his new home, he noted.

