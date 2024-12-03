X!

Rescuers pull two bear cubs out of a reservoir

News
{{1733216520000 | amCalendar}}
Photo: East Rescue Center
News

On Monday, rescue workers in Kiviõli received a call to Lüganuse Municipality, near the Kiviõli ash hills, where two bear cubs had fallen into a water reservoir. The rescue team successfully helped the animals out of the water.

On Monday morning, two bear cubs were spotted in a water reservoir along Sompa tee in Kiviõli. The mother bear and one of her cubs were watching on top of a nearby ash hill, according to the Rescue Board.

The East Rescue Center reported that the two cubs had fallen into a reservoir with a slippery PVC-lined edge in a former quarry area. Despite their efforts, the cubs kept sliding back into the water while attempting to climb out. For safety, rescue workers requested the assistance of hunters and police officers.

To aid the cubs, the rescue team set up a ladder on the reservoir bank and deployed specialized animal rescue equipment. One of the cubs was guided to the reservoir's steps, where it managed to climb out on its own. The second cub was pulled out with the help of rescue tools.

Bear cub climbing out of a water reservoir near Kiviõli. Source: East Rescue Center

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

