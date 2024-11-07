X!

Tallinn Zoo asking for help naming baby binturong

Binturong cubs in Tallinn Zoo.
Binturong cubs in Tallinn Zoo. Source: Screenshot from a Tallinn Zoo video clip
Tallinn Zoo has launched a naming competition to find a name for a binturong cub born at the end of August.

On August 29, two female binturong cubs were born at Tallinn Zoo. The name for one of the cubs was chosen by their "godparent," Estonian rapper Genka, who named her Maimu. To find a name for the second cub, the zoo has launched a naming competition.

According to the zoo, the two binturongs have distinct personalities and appearances – one is bold and energetic, while the other is calmer and more cautious. The cubs are still wary of their caretakers, though the bolder one shows curiosity by sniffing and occasionally nibbling on fingers.

The two-month-old cubs will soon be ready to make public appearances.

Name suggestions can be submitted in the comments section of Tallinn Zoo's Facebook post.

The first binturong cub born in Estonia arrived at Tallinn Zoo in February of this year but unexpectedly passed away in May.

The binturong, often called a "bearcat" in many languages, resembles a mix between a bear and a cat due to its body structure and movements. Its long fur and slow-paced lifestyle also give it a resemblance to a sloth.

While it may appear cumbersome on the ground, moving with a slow and heavy gait, the binturong is a surprisingly agile climber given its stocky build. It has a prehensile tail, which it uses as a fifth limb, gripping branches with its muscular tip. When climbing down tree trunks head-first, it can rotate its hind feet outward, allowing its claws to grasp the bark securely.

The binturong spends at least half of its day napping in trees. It can search for food both during the night and in the day. While primarily frugivorous, it will eat small animals when given the opportunity, with figs making up a large portion of its diet.

--

Editor: Karmem Rebane, Marcus Turovski

