Tallinn Zoo announces death of binturong cub

The binturong cub born at Tallinn Zoo in February has died.
A binturong cub whose birth at Tallinn Zoo back in February was cause for much excitement has sadly died, the zoo said.

Tallinn Zoo announced that the binturong cub (pictured), a female, had been born healthy and active, and was being continuously monitored by zookeepers and veterinarians,.

Up until Wednesday evening this week, the animal had shown no obvious signs of illness or serious health issues the zoo added, while an initial autopsy has failed to shed further light on what the cause of the death might have been.

Further analysis is to be conducted through samples to be sent to the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Maaülikool) in Tartu

The animal was the first binturong to have been born in captivity in Estonia.

Binturongs, also known as bearcats, originate from South and Southeast Asia, from as far north as Nepal to as far south as Java,

In appearance, their whiskers and paws are more reminiscent of a bear's, while their tail resembles more that of a monkey.

They are listed as "vulnerable" on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The main threats they face are deforestation and the illegal wildlife trade.

Binturongs in captivity have been known to live to as old as 25 years.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rasmus Kuningas

Source: ERR Menu

