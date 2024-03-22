Tallinn Zoo's oldest resident dies

Tallinn Zoo's oldest resident 61-year old Vanamees (Old man), a saltwater crocodile, died. An autopsy showed he died of old age.

The crocodile hatched in 1963 at the Tierpark Berlin zoo in Germany and arrived in Tallinn in 1972. He is the last remaining animal to have lived in both the old and new zoos.

While common crocodiles are a serious threat to humans given their size, speed and powerful tail strike, the zoo's staff described him as having a relatively calm temperament.

The zoo said Vanamees knew the staff that worked with him and could recognize their voices and mannerisms. He also responded to his name.

