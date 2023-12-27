Delegation of Santas visits Tallinn Zoo

News
Santas visiting some of the animals at Tallinn Zoo.
The animals at Tallinn Zoo got a visit from Santa, or more accurately, santas plural, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday.

The collective santas also used the opportunity to highlight the importance of paying attention to pets at home, over the festive season.

Zoo staff told AK that plenty of visitors have come to the zoo over the holidays, while the delegation of santas, actually an official association of Saint Nicholases, enhanced this further.

Alpacas and sheep, with plenty of fur between them to deal with the current weather conditions, were among those who had treats doled out to them.

Saski Suurmets, who manages the children's section of the zoo, told AK that these animals then "realized" that it was Christmas time – thanks to the visit and even getting a tree installed.

Karl the African elephant was next on the list for a visit, while the assembled santas' presentation as noted called for treating pets at home to some Christmas treats too.

The original AK segment is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Anne Raiste.

useful information

