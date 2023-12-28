Gallery: 'Terevisioon' viewers show off Estonian homes' holiday cheer

This month, ETV morning show "Terevisioon" invited viewers to send in photos of their homes decked out for the holidays. Folks across Estonia responded, with snapshots sent in each day ranging from cats to creative Christmas trees.

Viewers' submissions captured the holiday spirit in various forms, including colorful children's magnetic tiles arranged on a masonry heater, a reindeer pulling an RV and family pets lined up at the table, waiting for Christmas dinner to be served.

Lengthy holiday period

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are all national holidays in modern Estonia, although for many, the winter holiday season begins well in advance, lasts through New Year's Eve and Day, and traditionally doesn't end until Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, on January 6.

This period also encompasses the darkest part of winter in Estonia, with winter solstice falling on December 22 local time this year.

For yet others, including many residents of Northeastern Estonia, Setos and Kihnu natives, Epiphany coincides with Orthodox Christmas as well, which according to the Gregorian calendar is celebrated on January 6-7.

