Gallery: 'Terevisioon' viewers show off Estonian homes' holiday cheer

News
Open gallery
28 photos
News

This month, ETV morning show "Terevisioon" invited viewers to send in photos of their homes decked out for the holidays. Folks across Estonia responded, with snapshots sent in each day ranging from cats to creative Christmas trees.

Viewers' submissions captured the holiday spirit in various forms, including colorful children's magnetic tiles arranged on a masonry heater, a reindeer pulling an RV and family pets lined up at the table, waiting for Christmas dinner to be served.

Click here to browse all the photos sent in to "Terevisioon."

Lengthy holiday period

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are all national holidays in modern Estonia, although for many, the winter holiday season begins well in advance, lasts through New Year's Eve and Day, and traditionally doesn't end until Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, on January 6.

This period also encompasses the darkest part of winter in Estonia, with winter solstice falling on December 22 local time this year.

For yet others, including many residents of Northeastern Estonia, Setos and Kihnu natives, Epiphany coincides with Orthodox Christmas as well, which according to the Gregorian calendar is celebrated on January 6-7.

Click here to read more about Estonian Christmas traditions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

'Jõulutunnel' charity drive

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Nasdaq Baltic stock exchanges see major slump this year

17:11

Vice chairman: Ansip's Kallas criticism reflects many party members' moods

16:27

Rare saltwater inflow in Baltic Sea could have 'widespread' environmental impact

15:22

Reform secretary general: Party just extended Kallas leadership mandate

14:35

Tallinn spends at least €900,000 on city officials' bonuses Updated

14:27

Gallery: 'Terevisioon' viewers show off Estonian homes' holiday cheer

13:54

Tallinn simplifies family kindergarten fee exemption system

13:21

Overview: Taxes will rise and family benefits fall from next year

13:19

Mark Lajal: My goal is to make the ATP top 100 by end of 2024

12:56

Jürgen Ligi on Ansip criticism: I prefer peace and quiet at this time of year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.12

87 foreigners denied entry at Narva crossing point over Christmas weekend

27.12

Estonia courting seven Nordica suitors in state airline sale

27.12

High Euribor drives lumber prices in Estonia to lowest in years Updated

22.12

Estonia prepared to repatriate mobilization-aged men to Ukraine

11:13

Andrus Ansip: Kaja Kallas must be replaced as party leader Updated

27.12

Foreign minister: Decision to close US consulates 'not subject to reversal'

24.12

Pets given as gifts often end up back at animal shelters in January

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: