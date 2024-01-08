Alpacas on farms in Estonia holding out well during cold spell

News
Alpacas on a farm in Türi (photo taken 2019).
Alpacas on a farm in Türi (photo taken 2019). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The recent cold snap and heavy snow has hit farmers in Estonia hard, though some more than others. For instance, flocks of relatively exotic alpacas are hardy enough to withstand -20 degrees and below, and deep snowdrifts.

The owner of one flock of alpacas, Imre Heinsaar, whose farm is in Türi Rural Municipality, Järva County, around 100 kilometers South of Tallinn, says the animals are accustomed to cold conditions – their usual habitat in the Andes being at altitudes of between 2,000 meters and 5,000 meters.

Heinsaar told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "They're fine, while I don't keep them out all day either. When I clean up their stable, they go back inside, but generally the cold doesn't bother them too much. In their home terrain they can even experience ranges of minus 30 degrees at night, but plus 30 degrees during the day,"

Thus problems other farmers face with the changing seasons in Estonia do not affect this particular organization.

On the other hand, the cold conditions have caused a problem familiar to many farmers this winter, freezing water pipes.

This means that the water automatically provided to livestock kept indoors does not function, an issue which arose once the mercury dipped below the -20 degree-mark, Heinsaar said.

Somewhat smaller than the related llama, alpacas are native to the Andes of Southern Peru, Ecuador, Western Bolivia and Northern Chile. They are farmed for their fleecy wool, and also as a visitor spectacle.

The original AK slot is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Olev Kenk.

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Sick leave rate in Estonia significantly fell with return to pre-Covid system

10:33

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

09:38

Analysis: Center Party's Riigikogu group will not recover from the crisis

09:27

Statistics: CPI rose by 9.2 percent in 2023

08:25

Experts: Center Party departures likely to lead to further marginalization

08:21

Alpacas on farms in Estonia holding out well during cold spell

07:51

ERR in Israel: Settlements along Lebanon border deserted for months now

07:30

Weather in Estonia to be milder this week, some snow forecast Monday

07.01

Marten Liiv takes silver at 2024 European Speed Skating Championships

07.01

Tarmo Soomere: Today's truth will be disproved by tomorrow

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

06.01

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

07.01

Pirita River flooding in Jõelähtme Municipality

07.01

Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

07.01

Gallery: Special Operations Forces trains with partners

05.01

Finns' Friday night sauna in part behind day's peak power prices in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: