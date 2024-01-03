Estonian co-produced documentary 'Lynx Man' wins four film festival prizes

"Lynx Man." Source: Alexander Lembke
Finnish director Juha Suonpää's documentary "Lynx Man" has proved to be a major success at film festivals around the world, winning four top prizes in recent months.

"Lynx Man" tells the story of Hannu, who, after a divorce and a serious accident, lives alone on his farm in the west of Finland. His house is surrounded by an environment inhabited by all kinds of wild animals, including the Eurasian lynx, a wild cat that until recently, was almost extinct.

When Hannu finds a dead lynx by the side of the road, it feels like an encounter with an old friend as he realizes that the lynxes which lived in the area when he was a child have now returned.

Filled with a renewed vigor and zest for life, Hannu sets up trail cameras all over his land. Soon, he has 23 cameras, recording everything, from reindeer to mice. Hannu starts to get to know the lynxes personally, following their habits and habitats, their relationships and personality traits. Over time. the spirit of the lynx penetrates deeper and deeper into Hannu's world.

In addition to the Special Mention in the Nordic:Dox category at the Copenhagen International Documentary Festival (CPH:Dox), "Lynx Man" also scooped the top prize at the CinemAmbiente Film Festival in Italy, which showcases movies with environmental themes.

This was followed by the Grand Prize at the Ulsan Ulju Mountain Film Festival in South Korea and then the Grand Prize in the "Man and Nature" category at the Mountainfilm Graz Festival in Austria.

At the end of 2023, "Lynx Man" took home the top prize at the Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival in China.

"Lynx Man" is set to be released in Estonian cinemas on February 9.

