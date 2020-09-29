Walker snaps photos of lynx in forest

Last week, a man who went for a walk in the forest at dusk managed to snap some photos of a lynx (ilves) in Lääne-Harju municipality.

The lynx, seemingly posing for the camera, soon lay down and did not seem bothered by the walker's presence.

He said the lynx was not far from his house so the family no longer let pets go into the garden. Family members have seen the lynx in the area before, but the animal has never let them get so close.

