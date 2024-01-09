'Wonka' continues to top box offices in Estonia

Blockbuster "Wonka" remains the most-watched movie at Estonian box offices for the second week in a row, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

The film, directed by Paul King ("Paddington," "The Mighty Boosh") and starring Timothée Chalamet in the titular role backed by an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Matt Lucas, attracted 5,179 viewers at ticketed cinemas in Estonia last week.

French animated adventure "Les As de la jungle 2: Opération tour du monde" (4,749 views) and Taika Waititi's ("Thor: Ragnarok," "Jojo Rabbit") sports comedy-drama "Next Goal Wins" (2,651) appeared in the top seven for the first time last week.

For the sixth week in a row, the Disney film "The Wish" remains on the list and has amassed a cumulative total of 35,131 views.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!